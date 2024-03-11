Sandeshkhali Row: CBI Arrests Three For January 5 Attack On ED Officials

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday (March 11) arrested three individuals, including a Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal. These individuals are associated with Sheikh Shahjahan, a previously arrested accused linked to the case.

This development follows the Supreme Court's refusal to intervene in the Calcutta High Court's directive for a CBI inquiry into the attack on ED officials during a search operation at premises connected to suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali.

CAA rules now in effect: What is Citizenship Amendment Act & what does it ensure? Key FAQs explained

The apex court questioned the West Bengal government about the delay in arresting Sheikh Shahjahan.

Earlier today, a CBI team conducted investigations in Bongaon, North 24 Parganas district, as part of its ongoing probe into the January 5 attack on the ED team.

The arrest of Shankar Adhya, the former chairman of Bongaon Municipality and TMC leader, on January 5 triggered the violent episode, with a mob attempting to prevent the ED team from taking Adhya into custody.

The situation escalated to the extent that CRPF personnel accompanying the ED team had to resort to baton charging for crowd control.

Centre notifies Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Notably, Sheikh Shahjahan, the main accused, was arrested on February 29 after being on the run for 55 days. His arrest followed widespread protests, primarily led by women, over allegations of sexual harassment and land grabbing linked to the Sandeshkhali incident.