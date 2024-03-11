EXCLUSIVE: Did You Know There Was Special Gym For Disha Patani On 'Yodha' Set?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani are busy promoting their film 'Yodha' and their next destination was Delhi. The team came to Delhi's Connaught Place where they launched their film's song 'Triranga', and also discussed their film. During the press conference and interacting with Asianet Newsable's Rishika Khanna, Sidharth revealed that there was a special gym for Disha on the sets.

Special gym for Disha Patani

Sidharth said, "Disha joined us 10 days after the shoot had begun as the script demanded. I came out and saw there was a gym and tent especially for Disha so that she does not miss her workout. Raashi and I would be busy eating, but Disha made sure she did not miss her workout, that is the level of dedication she had." Sidharth also shared that he would hand on trees to do pull-ups and later, he and Raashii would go cycling.

About 'Yodha'

'Yodha' is an upcoming action thriller film written and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under the brand Dharma Productions. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in important roles.

