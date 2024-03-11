Sidharth Malhotra Shares How Patriotic Roles Are Fulfilling His Childhood Dream, 'My Dadu Was In Indian Army'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani are now promoting their film 'Yodha', and their next stop is Delhi. The team traveled to Delhi's Connaught Place to debut their film's single 'Triranga' and discuss the flick. During the press conference, Sidharth Malhotra talked about doing patriotic films in the recent past.



Sidharth recalls portraying the army man's role when he was young

Sidharth said, "Lately in the films, I have done the army, and the police and I love doing such roles. When I was young I used to try wearing as much as a uniform of an army or police or have a gun. My Dadu (grandfather) was in the Indian Army and I think the fixation started from there. When it comes to films, I personally love watching action, an action of a character whom you love. I love watching such action on the big screen."







Sidharth's patriotic films

Sidharth's list of patriotic films includes 'Shershaah', 'Mission Majnu', 'Aiyaary', web series 'Indian Police Force' and will be seen in an Indian Army role in 'Yodha'.



About 'Yodha'

'Yodha' is an upcoming action thriller film written and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner. The film features Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna in key parts. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024.

