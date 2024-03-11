MP Cabinet Approves Key Proposals Including Bonus Of Rs 125 Per Quintal On Purchase Of Wheat

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, March 11 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Cabinet on Monday approved several key proposals put forth before it, including a bonus of Rs 125 per quintal, on the purchase of wheat to farmers in the state.

The approved bonus will be given additionally over the current minimum support price of Rs 2,275 per quintal on purchase of wheat, which means the minimum support price will increase to Rs 2,400 per quintal, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya told the media on Monday.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to provide hearse or 'shav-vahan' at the government-run district hospitals across the state. It was a much needed step from the state government as there have been several instances when families had to carry bodies on cycles, bikes and even on their shoulders.

"Each district hospital in Madhya Pradesh will be provided 'shav-vahan' and the chief medical officers and district collectors will approve these vehicles to the needy persons," Vijayvargiya told the media.

The Chief Minister-led Cabinet also allocated Rs 1,200 crore for infrastructure and equipment as well as for the construction of hostels at newly set-up medical colleges in the state.

"Building of new medical colleges in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Sheopur and Singrauli are ready, but it would need infrastructure and equipment to make these colleges operational, therefore, the government has allocated Rs 1,200 crore for this purpose," Vijayvargiya added.

The Minister also said that the state government has also approved Rs 192 crore for nursing colleges at each medical college in the state.

"Establishing one nursing college at every medical college is the Central government's project, and the Centre will bear the major portion of expenses on it," Vijayvargiya added.