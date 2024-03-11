Collaborative Robot Market Estimated To Reach US$ 50.8 Billion Globally By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Collaborative Robot Market Report by Component (Hardware, Software), Payload (Upto 5 Kg, 5-10 Kg, Above 10 Kg), Application (Material Handling, Pick and Place, Assembly, Palletizing and De-Palletizing, and Others), End Use Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Manufacturing, Food and Beverage, Chemicals and Pharmaceutical, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global collaborative robot market size reached US$ 2.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 37.98% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Collaborative Robot Industry:

Significant Technological Advancements in Robotics:

Technological advancements in robotics, particularly in collaborative robots (cobots), are a significant driver in the growth of the collaborative robot market. These advancements include improvements in sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and human-machine interaction capabilities. One key aspect of technological advancement is the development of advanced sensors in cobots. These sensors enable cobots to perceive their environment accurately and respond to changes in real-time. For instance, proximity sensors allow cobots to detect nearby objects or humans, ensuring safety in collaborative environments. Similarly, force-torque sensors enable cobots to adjust their force and movement based on the task requirements and the presence of humans. Moreover, AI and machine learning algorithms are enhancing the cognitive abilities of cobots. These technologies enable cobots to learn from their interactions with humans and adapt their behavior accordingly. For instance, cobots can learn to anticipate human movements and adjust their speed or trajectory to avoid collisions. Additionally, AI-powered vision systems enable cobots to recognize and manipulate objects with greater precision and efficiency.

Increasing Demand for Automation in Industries:

increasing demand for automation in industries is another significant factor driving the growth of the collaborative robot market. Industries across sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and agriculture are increasingly adopting automation to improve efficiency, productivity, and safety. One driver of this demand is the need to enhance productivity and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global market. Collaborative robots offer a flexible and cost-effective solution for automating repetitive and labor-intensive tasks, allowing companies to streamline their operations and increase output without significant capital investment. Moreover, the rising labor costs and shortage of skilled workers in many industries are fueling the adoption of collaborative robots. By automating mundane and physically demanding tasks, cobots help alleviate the burden on human workers and enable them to focus on more complex and value-added activities. This improves productivity and also enhances job satisfaction and reduces employee turnover.

Growing Trend Toward Flexible Manufacturing:

The growing trend toward flexible manufacturing is another key driver of the collaborative robot market. Traditional manufacturing methods are increasingly being replaced by flexible production systems that can quickly adapt to changing market demands and product variations. Collaborative robots play a crucial role in enabling flexible manufacturing by offering versatility, scalability, and reconfigurability. Unlike traditional industrial robots, which are often fixed in place and programmed for specific tasks, cobots can be easily reprogrammed and redeployed to perform a wide range of tasks with minimal downtime. Furthermore, collaborative robots can work alongside human operators in a shared workspace, facilitating seamless collaboration and resource sharing. This collaborative approach to manufacturing allows companies to optimize their production processes and respond more effectively to fluctuations in demand, market trends, and consumer preferences.

Competitive Landscape:

ABB Ltd.

AUBO (Beijing) Robotics Technology Co. Ltd.

DENSO WAVE Incorporated (Denso Corporation)

Doosan Robotics Inc. (Doosan Group)

Fanuc Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KUKA AG (Midea Group)

Omron Corporation

Precise Automation Inc. (Brooks Automation Inc)

Rethink Robotics GmbH

TechMan Robot Inc. (Quanta Storage Inc.)

Universal Robots (Teradyne Inc) Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Collaborative Robot Market Report Segmentation:

By Component:



Hardware Software

Hardware dominates the market as it encompasses the physical components of collaborative robots such as sensors, actuators, controllers, and end-effectors, which are essential for their operation and functionality.

By Payload:



Upto 5 Kg

5-10 Kg Above 10 Kg

Upto 5 kg holds maximum number of shares as it encompasses a wide range of applications across various industries, requiring lightweight and versatile collaborative robots for tasks such as assembly, packaging, and material handling.

By Application:



Material Handling

Pick and Place

Assembly

Palletizing and De-Palletizing Others

Material handling represents the largest segment due to the widespread adoption of collaborative robots in warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities to streamline logistics processes and improve efficiency.

By End Use Industry:



Automotive

Electronics

Manufacturing

Food and Beverage

Chemicals and Pharmaceutical Others

Automotive dominates the market due to the high demand for automation to improve production efficiency, quality control, and safety standards in manufacturing processes.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the collaborative robot market is attributed to factors such as the robust manufacturing sector of the region, increasing adoption of automation technologies, and supportive government initiatives driving the growth of collaborative robot adoption.

Global Collaborative Robot Market Trends:

The expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is driving the collaborative robot market as these businesses increasingly seek automation solutions to enhance productivity and competitiveness. Unlike traditional industrial robots, which were often too costly and complex for SMEs to implement, collaborative robots offer a more accessible and cost-effective automation solution. The relatively lower upfront costs, ease of programming, and flexibility make robots particularly attractive to SMEs looking to automate their production processes while remaining agile in response to changing market demands. Additionally, the integration of advanced technologies, such as 3D printing, augmented reality (AR), and cloud computing, is driving innovation in the collaborative robot market. These technologies enable robots to perform a wider range of tasks with increased precision and efficiency. For instance, 3D printing technology can be integrated with robots to enable on-demand manufacturing of customized parts and components. Similarly, AR technology can provide real-time guidance to human operators, enhancing collaboration and productivity in shared workspaces. Furthermore, cloud computing enables remote monitoring, data analysis, and software updates, thereby enhancing the capabilities and scalability of collaborative robot systems.

