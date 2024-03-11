Syringes Market Estimated To Exceed US$ 37.4 Billion Globally By 2032: IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Syringes Market Report by Product (General Syringes, Specialized Syringes, and Others), Material (Glass Syringes, Polymer Syringes), Usage (Disposable Syringes, Reusable Syringes), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Speciality Centers, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global syringes market size reached US$ 19.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.29% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Syringes Industry:

Significant Technological Advancements in Syringe Design and Manufacturing:

Technological advancements have revolutionized the design and manufacturing processes of syringes, leading to enhanced safety, precision, and usability. One significant advancement is the development of safety-engineered syringes, which incorporate features to prevent needlestick injuries and reduce the risk of transmission of bloodborne pathogens. These safety mechanisms include retractable needles, shields, and needlestick prevention systems. Such innovations have been crucial in healthcare settings where needlestick injuries are a significant occupational hazard, protecting both healthcare workers and patients. Furthermore, advancements in materials science have led to the development of disposable syringes made from high-quality plastics that are durable, lightweight, and resistant to breakage. These materials improve the performance of syringes and also enhance their compatibility with various medications, including biologics and vaccines.

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Vaccination Programs:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders, coupled with the expansion of vaccination programs globally, is a significant driver of the syringe market. Syringes play a crucial role in the administration of medications, including insulin for diabetes management, chemotherapy drugs for cancer treatment, and vaccines for preventing infectious diseases. As the global burden of chronic diseases continues to rise due to factors such as aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy dietary habits, the demand for syringes for disease management and treatment is expected to escalate. Additionally, governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are actively promoting vaccination programs to prevent the spread of infectious diseases such as influenza, measles, and COVID-19. This has led to an increased need for syringes for mass immunization campaigns and routine vaccination schedules.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Infrastructure Development:

Rapid urbanization, economic development, and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies are driving the expansion and modernization of healthcare infrastructure. This includes the construction of hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and supplies, including syringes. As governments and private investors allocate more resources to improve healthcare access and quality, there is a corresponding increase in the demand for medical devices and consumables, including syringes. Moreover, advancements in healthcare delivery models, such as telemedicine and home healthcare services, require reliable and user-friendly medical devices, such as syringes for patient care outside traditional hospital settings. Additionally, the growing awareness about the importance of infection control and patient safety has led healthcare providers to prioritize the use of high-quality, sterile syringes manufactured according to stringent regulatory standards. This drives market growth as healthcare facilities upgrade their syringe inventory to meet safety and quality requirements.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

Nipro Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Retractable Technologies Inc.

Schott AG

Smiths Group plc

Terumo Corporation Thomas Scientific LLC.

Syringes Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



General Syringes

Specialized Syringes



Insulin Syringes



Tuberculin Syringes

Allergy Syringes Others

Based on the product, the market has been divided into general syringes, specialized syringes (insulin syringes, tuberculin syringes, and allergy syringes), and others.

By Material:



Glass Syringes Polymer Syringes

On the basis of the material, the market has been segmented into glass syringes and polymer syringes.

By Usage:



Disposable Syringes



Conventional Syringes



Safety Syringes

Prefilled Syringes Reusable Syringes

Based on the usage, the market has been segregated into disposable syringes (conventional syringes, safety syringes, prefilled syringes), and reusable syringes.

By Distribution Channel:



Offline Online

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been categorized into online and offline.

By End User:



Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Speciality Centers Others

Based on the end user, the market has been divided into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, specialty centers, and others.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and Middle East and Africa.

Global Syringes Market Trends:

With the rising trend of self-administration of medications and the increasing preference for home healthcare solutions, there is a growing demand for syringes designed for easy and safe use by patients outside of clinical settings. Patients with chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and infertility often require frequent injections of medications, and self-administration allows them to manage their treatment conveniently at home. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare strategies aimed at reducing the burden of infectious diseases and improving population health outcomes. Governments, international organizations, and public health agencies are investing in immunization campaigns targeting both children and adults to prevent the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases such as polio, hepatitis, and human papillomavirus (HPV).

