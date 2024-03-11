Global Home Office Furniture Market Size, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Home office furniture is a general term for ergonomic furniture used to customize a worker's workspace at home and boost their general productivity. Typically, it is constructed from various raw materials, such as leather, steel, glass, plastic, and plastic. These days, it is available in versions with multiple uses that are excellent for setting up a workspace in small spaces. Therefore, it encourages efficient space utilization while reducing furnishing costs. All over the world, sales of contemporary home office furniture are currently rising significantly.

Market Dynamics

Rapid Urbanization Drives the Global Market

Rapid urbanization and the flourishing office construction sector in countries like India, the Philippines, and Poland will drive the global market. The companies are now aligning with the other players to strengthen their supply chains by incorporating technological advancements and geographic expansions. Because of workplace culture, employees' opinions of their office furniture have changed. Emerging markets in Asia, like India, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, as well as EU countries like Switzerland, Germany, and Poland, will be the main drivers of future market demand. Many emerging economies are driving the market to expand their geographic reach and technological innovation capacities. Due to the ease of obtaining bank credit, strategic acquisitions have become increasingly popular in the home office furniture market.

Sustainable Wood Products Creates Tremendous Opportunity

Over time, sustainability has evolved. According to recent research, home office furniture producers and retailers have excellent opportunities to address these changes, engage their customers more effectively, and satisfy societal needs. Millennials and Generation Z are among the younger generations considering how sustainable their products are. Germans, for example, are concerned about their products and place a high priority on sustainability. Generational shifts have therefore increased demand for durable and environmentally friendly furniture. This trend is anticipated to result in market expansion in the upcoming years.

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest revenue contributor and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period. Due to factors like the high preference for work-from-home policies and the number of people engaging in other entrepreneurial activities outside of their regular jobs, the demand for home office furniture is increasing in the United States and Canada. People in the area have been setting up dedicated offices at their homes and frequently prefer to work from home. The primary force behind this trend is the demand for telecommuting, which enables people to work conveniently from home and does away with daily commutes. People are also deciding to open home offices to reduce the time spent traveling and offer clients a private, secure, and enclosed space. Customers in the US prefer to buy fine furniture that looks fantastic and is made from fine materials. Due to this interest, ergonomic and leather-covered office chairs are very well-liked in the region. Convertible workstations made by manufacturers are a recent innovation that is gaining traction in the industry, particularly in the United States.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.18 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is the region of the market under study that is growing at the fastest rate. The demand for home office furniture in the area is anticipated to experience significant growth in revenue and sales transactions as more and more working professionals adopt the work-from-home protocol. Businesses are being forced to offer remote working due to large populations and a need for more office space in countries like Japan, Singapore, and other regions. This is helping businesses to record higher levels of work efficiency. Further impeding the market's expansion during the study period were the region's enormous population, particularly in countries like China and India, and the prevalence of low- to middle-income groups.

Key Highlights



The global home office furniture market was valued at USD 19.87 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 35.49 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.66% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product, the global home office furniture market is bifurcated into seating, storage units, and desks and tables. The seating segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global home office furniture market is bifurcated into flagship stores, specialty stores, and online. The specialty stores segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The global home office furniture market's major key players are Herman Miller Inc., Steelcase Inc., IKEA, Haworth Inc., Knoll Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries, Flexsteel, Kokuyo Group, HNI Corporation, Kimball International, Krueger International Inc., Teknion Corporation, and Humanscale.

Market News



In September 2022, the iconic Eames plastic chair from Herman Miller was reintroduced and made entirely of recycled plastic.

In May 2022, Steelcase Inc. announced the acquisition of HALCON, a Minnesota-based designer and producer of precisely tailored wood office furniture. By providing A+D professionals and customers with uncompromising design and master craftsmanship, this acquisition will enhance the current Steelcase wood product line.



Global Home Office Furniture Market: Segmentation

By Product



Seating

Storage Units

Desks and Tables



By Distribution Channel



Flagship Stores

Specialty Stores

Online



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



