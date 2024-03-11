Emirates Park Zoo & Resort Unleashes Celebration For Women: A Wild Weekend Of Adventure, Surprises, And Complimentary Gifts!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, 7th March 2024: Brace yourselves for an extraordinary celebration honouring the incredible women in our lives! From March 8th to 10th, immerse yourself in nature's embrace at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort, where adventure, beauty, and unforgettable moments await.
Step into the Wild:
Experience the allure of nature with majestic animals and captivating exhibits. Let the weekend be a tribute to the strength, beauty, and achievements of women everywhere.
Exclusive Offer:
From the 8th to the 10th of March, elevate your visit with a complimentary gift accompanying every ticket purchase. It's our way of adding an extra touch of delight to your Women's Weekend.
Bring Your Loved Ones:
Join us for a day that celebrates women in all their glory. Whether you're an adventure seeker or seeking a serene escape, Emirates Park Zoo & Resort has it all. Gather your loved ones and make it a day to remember.
