DRO Patriots Emerges As Champions In DPL Cricket Tournament Season 3

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The high-octane DPL Cricket Tournament Season 3 came to an exciting finish with DRO Patriots emerging as the champions for the first time. Led by captain Sadat Nalakath and owned by Waqas Ali Dar, the Patriots put up a stellar performance throughout the season. The defending champions, DRO Tuskers, had to settle for the runners-up position this time, with captain Thahir Kassim leading the team owned by Nikhil and Shakeel. The highly action-packed tournament enthralled cricket lovers with top quality bowling, power batting, acrobatic fielding and brilliant captaincy.

The star player of the tournament was Haroon, who not only showcased his batting skills but also excelled in all aspects of the game. The season was sponsored by Gargash Auto and Al Noor Polyclinic, adding to the excitement of the tournament.

Other teams that participated in the season were DRO Spartans, led by Saleel and owned by Zahir, Anil, and Shani, and DRO Kings, led by Azeez and owned by Anzar. Tournament Committee Head Mr. Riyas Baree praised the talent on display in this season, stating that it was even better than the previous one.

“Overall, the DPL Cricket Tournament Season 3 was a huge success, with thrilling matches and outstanding performances from all the teams involved. Congratulations to the DRO Patriots for clinching the title and to all the players for their dedication and hard work throughout the season,” added Riyas.

Following the success of the first two seasons, the third season provided cricket lovers with another thrilling season of cricket that lived up to its promise of great excitement. Conceived with the objective that aims to foster cricketing talents across the community, the tournament helped to unearth many cricketing talents. The DRO Premier League Cricket Tournament is a well-planned event and is organised in a highly professional manner. There are strict guidelines in place. Apart from being an event of camaraderie, the tournament also provides a platform for aspiring and talented cricketers to showcase their cricketing skills.



