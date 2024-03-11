(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="EdgeProp partners GuocoLand to launch AI reDESIGN for Lentor Mansion preview" data-link=" partners GuocoLand to launch AI reDESIGN for Lentor Mansion preview" class="whatsapp">Shar SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 March 2024 - In an industry first, EdgeProp and premier real estate group GuocoLand are proud to announce their collaboration in using AI Redesign technology for the preview of Lentor Mansion, GuocoLand's latest high-end residential development in the Lentor Hills estate. This innovative partnership allows potential buyers to digitally envision and customize their future living spaces with up to 14 different design themes.









The design of the 533-unit Lentor Mansion draws inspiration from the colonial-era black-and-white bungalows. Conveniently located, it is just a five-minute walk from the Lentor MRT Station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) and the Lentor Modern mall with a host of amenities including a 12,000 sq ft supermarket.



The AI Redesign technology introduces a revolutionary way for buyers to explore various design possibilities for their future homes. Moving beyond the limitations of traditional show units, which typically showcase two or three design themes, this technology provides a platform to experiment multiple styles. From Modern, Minimalist, and Scandinavian to the more exotic Retro, Rustic, and Eclectic themes, potential homeowners can now tailor their spaces to match their personal taste and lifestyle preferences.









Get the latest details on available units and prices for Lentor Mansion



'We are very happy to work with GuocoLand for their preview of Lentor Mansion, using our AI Redesign technology. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to innovation in real estate, offering prospective buyers a unique and immersive experience that reimagines the concept of home previews,' said Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp. 'Lentor Mansion, with its strategic location and exceptional features, provides the perfect canvas for this technology, allowing individuals to visualize and personalize their future homes in ways never before possible.'



Ms Dora Chng, GuocoLand's Residential Director, said, 'GuocoLand is constantly exploring innovative ways to improve the experience of our homebuyers. Today's homeowners have vastly different design aesthetics, and each strives to create a unique home for their family. With this partnership with EdgeProp that uses the latest AI Redesign technology, each homeowner will be able to envision their dream living spaces that best represents their own character and style.'



In celebration of this pioneering venture, EdgeProp and GuocoLand are excited to announce a contest that invites prospective buyers to engage with the AI Redesign tool. Participants are encouraged to design their dream home using the platform and share their creations on social media. This contest not only highlights the versatility and creativity enabled by AI Redesign but also fosters a community of future Lentor Mansion residents.



For more information on Lentor Mansion and to take part in the AI Redesign experience, please visit . Details about the contest, including how to enter and the prizes up for grabs, are also available on the site.

