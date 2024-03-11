(MENAFN- Baystreet) Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Stocks in Play

3/11/2024 - 9:53 AM EST - Descartes Systems Group : Announced that MSC Air Cargo, the cargo airline launched in 2022 by container shipper MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), is using the Descartes Air MessagingTM solution to better manage air freight shipments. The solution helps standardize electronic communication between stakeholders in the air cargo supply chain, including freight forwarders, ground handling agents (GHA) and government agencies. Descartes Systems Group shares T are trading up $0.12 at $123.55.









