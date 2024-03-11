(MENAFN- Baystreet) China Targets 5% Economic Growth In 2024

Japan's Nikkei Index Closes Above 40,000 For First TimeTurkey's Inflation Rate Soars To 67%Japan's Stock Market Hits Another Record in 2024Conference Board Abandons U.S. Recession Call Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Monday, March 11, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Japan Narrowly Averts Recession As GDP Revised Up Japan has narrowly skirted the technical definition of an economic recession after the country's fourth quarter 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) figure was revised upwards.Revised data showed that the economy expanded at an annualized rate of 0.4% in the October through December quarter, up from an initial estimate of a 0.4% contraction.The upward revision to positive growth in Q4 2023 means that Japan has averted a recession that is typically defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.However, the upwardly revised GDP figure was still below economists' consensus forecast of 1.1% growth in Q4 2023, according to a poll by the Reuters news agency.The upward GDP revision comes amid growing expectations that the Bank of Japan could end its negative interest rate policy later in March, especially with inflation moving back towards the central bank's 2% annualized inflation target.The Japanese central bank has long said that strong wage growth is required before it changes its monetary policy.The Bank of Japan is scheduled to hold its next interest rate setting meeting on March 19.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks