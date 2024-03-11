(MENAFN- Baystreet) HanesBrands Keeps“Ole Miss” Connection Intact

Intelligent BIO Ekes up on Private PlacementSalesforce Turns 25Pfizer Bets on Cancer DrugCriminal Probe Launched Into Boeing's Midair Blowout Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Monday, March 11, 2024

Breaking News for March 9, 2024: Boeing, NYCB, and More

Boeing (BA) is the defense and aerospace stock that investors will avoid this morning. Reuters reported that the firm did not have requirement documents that detailed the removal of a key part. That part failed during a mid-air emergency.

BA stock is at risk of breaking below a key $200 support price, which held up since Jan. 16. In Dec. 2023, the stock traded at over $260.

In the regional bank segment, one year after several banks collapsed, New York Community Bank (NYCB) is today's ideal trade. Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is among the investor groups that invested $1 billion. Before the Mnuchin bailout, customers withdrew billions from NYCB accounts. Commercial real estate and Signature Bank are weighing on NYCB stock.

The investment group is unlikely to lose money, thanks to the $2.00 price and warrants. Existing shareholders face severe dilution.

Tomorrow, markets will renew their focus on the inflation report. An overheated CPI report would hurt stock the S&P 500 and Nasdaq (QQQ), especially after they closed at new record highs last week.

Today's Warning

Among the China technology sector today, beware of renewed selling in Baidu (BIDU). Markets will question Baidu's AI prospects as the U.S. mulls blacklisting several Chinese tech firms. This includes ChangXin Memory Technologies or CXMT. The government may add the firm to the entity list that restricts Chinese firms from accessing U.S. technologies.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks