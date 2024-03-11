(MENAFN- Baystreet) HanesBrands Keeps“Ole Miss” Connection Intact

Intelligent BIO Ekes up on Private PlacementSalesforce Turns 25Pfizer Bets on Cancer DrugCriminal Probe Launched Into Boeing's Midair Blowout Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Monday, March 11, 2024

Authors Sue Nvidia Over Copyrighted Books

Three authors have launched a lawsuit against Nvidia (NVDA), claiming the microchip company used their copyrighted books without permission to train its NeMo artificial intelligence (A.I.) platform.

Brian Keene, Abdi Nazemian and Stewart O'Nan claim in their legal action that their books were among nearly 200,000 published works that helped train NeMo to simulate written language before being shutdown in October 2023 due to“reported copyright infringement.”

The authors have filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Nvidia in San Francisco federal court. The authors state that the takedown of NeMo is tantamount to Nvidia admitting that it infringed copyright laws.

The authors are seeking unspecified damages from Nvidia. Among the works alleged to have been used by Nvidia without permission are Keene's 2008 novel“Ghost Walk,” Nazemian's 2019 novel“Like a Love Story,” and O'Nan's 2007 work“Last Night at the Lobster.”

The lawsuit drags Nvidia into a growing number of lawsuits filed by writers, as well as The New York Times newspaper, over generative A.I., which creates new content based on inputs such as written texts, images and sounds.

Other companies sued over their A.I. technologies and alleged copyright infringement include privately held OpenAI and its business partner Microsoft (MSFT).

Nvidia's stock has gained nearly 300% over the past 12 months and currently trades at $875.28 U.S. per share.











About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks