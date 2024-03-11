(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Language tutoring provider Preply to launch its services in Hong Kong" data-link=" tutoring provider Preply to launch its services in Hong Kong" class="whatsapp">Shar LEEDS, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 March 2024 - Leading online language tutoring provider Preply is launching its services in the Hong Kong region. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards connecting a global network of hundreds of thousands of learners with 40,000 bookable tutors teaching over 50 languages.

The company was founded in the USA back In 2012 by Ukrainian cofounders Kirill Bigai, Dmytro Voloshyn, Serge Lukyanov. Since then, Preply has become a global leader in language tutoring, with over 650 employees of 60 different nationalities worldwide. With their HQ in Barcelona, they boast a roster of global employees based in 30 countries across Europe, USA, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Preply's 12 month plan aims to grow its global footprint by doubling down on AI-based matching and delivering on its promise to connect the largest live language learning community in the world. This approach is based on three core pillars:



Building the best possible experience for tutorsAllowing learners to establish better routinesDeveloping their app to provide both with an intuitive digital platform.Learning with a great tutor is life-changing. That's why we match online tutors from across the globe with learners and empower them to create personalised live language classes with tools and learning materials. This is how we deliver progress, create engagement and keep learners motivated. A survey of our users in 2019 found 72% of our students have recommended Preply to others.Preply recognizes the immense potential and dynamism of the Asian market, and Hong Kong, with its cosmopolitan blend of cultures and languages, presents an exciting opportunity for growth. We are committed to fostering a global community of learners and tutors, and we believe Asia, with its rich linguistic diversity, is a key part of this vision. We look forward to welcoming more learners and tutors from Hong Kong and across Asia to the Preply platform.Hashtag: #Preply #LanguageLearning #LanguageTutoring

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Preply

Preply is an online language learning marketplace connecting more than 32,000 tutors teaching 50 languages to hundreds of thousands of learners in 180 countries worldwide. With student-tutor matches suggested through a machine-learning algorithm, recommended tutors create customized lesson plans to suit the learner's budget, schedule, and current knowledge.

Preply was founded in 2012 by the Ukrainian team of Kirill Bigai, Serge Lukyanov, and Dmytro Voloshyn. Today, the company has over 400 employees of 58 different nationalities. Preply is a US company with employees in 30 countries across Europe, the USA, Africa, Asia, and Latin America.



Preply