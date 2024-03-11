CEIBS MBA Ranked #1 In Asia For Eight Consecutive Years

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



This achievement demonstrates not only CEIBS' sustained excellence and commitment to offering a world-class MBA programme, but also a resilience in the face of significant headwinds, offering us a chance to celebrate important improvements while reflecting on what we need to do better to meet the demands of modern business education.

This year's ranking is released at a time of both opportunity and uncertainty for business schools in China. After three years in which international travel and in-person education were drastically affected by the pandemic, the ranking is reflective of and greatly affected by the challenging global environment of the past few years. However, the world's full reopening allows us to look forward to a more promising future.

The Financial Times rankings are decided based on 21 indicators divided into three sections: Career progress, Diversity, and Research/ESG. In the latter category, we saw an incredible increase of 39 places from 75 to 36 globally in Carbon Footprint ranking, underscoring our steadfast dedication to walking the talk on ESG and increasing the sustainability of our school.

CEIBS also demonstrated both improvement and consolidation in some other important areas. The depth and quality of our alumni network was reflected in a climb of 12 places in our Alumni Network rank; the school also saw a climb 16 places from 30 to 14 in the world in Employed at 3 Months ranking, demonstrating our ability to deliver tangible career benefits to our students. This was bolstered by an increase of one place in our Career Service rank. We also entered the Top 10 in the world for Salary Percentage Increase ranking with a move from 11 to 10.

These impressive gains allowed us to maintain our leading position in the region despite setbacks in other areas that were unavoidably affected by global factors, particularly the pandemic and macro trends in the wider global economy.

While there is always room for improvement, growth, and further learning, the continued strength of our MBA programme in the face of external challenges provides grounds for optimism in our ability to climb to greater heights in the coming years and serves to justify our belief in an MBA programme that provides 'China Depth, Global Breadth'.

About CEIBS MBA

CEIBS' full-time English-language MBA programme is an intensive 12- or 16-month journey combining academic rigor, experiential projects and personal transformation. Designed with the school's motto of 'China Depth, Global Breadth' in mind, students build on business fundamentals before taking deep dives into electives. Learn more



About CEIBS

China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) was co-founded by the Chinese government and European Union (EU) in 1994 and has campuses in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Accra (Ghana), and Zurich (Switzerland).

CEIBS is committed to educating responsible leaders versed in 'China Depth, Global Breadth' and serves as an important platform for exchange and co-operation between China, Europe and the world.

The school offers MBA, Finance MBA, EMBA, Global EMBA, Hospitality EMBA, DBA and Executive Education programmes. CEIBS has ranked #1 in Asia in the Financial Times global ranking of MBA programmes for eight consecutive years and has ranked #2 in the world on its global ranking of EMBA programmes for four consecutive years.

CEIBS has more than 29,000 alumni from over 91 countries and regions around the world and has provided management training for more than 220,000 executives worldwide.

