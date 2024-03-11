Eight Arrested In Peshawar And Dir Following Motorcycle Blast CTD Investigates Terrorist Links

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a significant development, eight individuals have been apprehended from Peshawar and Dir districts based on the identification of the injured militant involved in the motorcycle blast on Nasir Bagh Road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's capital.

SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi disclosed that the blast occurred on Sunday morning as three militants, including the suicide bomber, were transporting explosives on Nasir Bagh Road. The explosion resulted in the detachment of a suicide bomber's wings, causing a fatality, while another militant succumbed to injuries. The injured individual was promptly shifted to the hospital.

Upon receiving information, Nasir Bagh Police Station personnel reached the scene, and Rescue 1122 transported the deceased terrorists for post-mortem and the injured militant to Khyber Teaching Hospital.

SSP Operations stated that CTD (Counter Terrorism Department) and BDU (Bomb Disposal Unit) personnel were present at the site, revealing that the explosives, weighing four to five kilograms, were intended for relocation.

CTD Preliminary Report

CTD officers reported that the three terrorists were residing in Peshawar, with the deceased terrorist Sulaiman studying at a Madrasah in Dir. The identified terrorists, Aamir and Usman, were temporarily staying in the Tehkal area.

Following the identification of the injured terrorist, Usman, eight suspicious persons have been arrested in Peshawar and Dir, leading to an ongoing investigation. Recovered items include the motorcycle chassis number, terrorists' identity card, and Madrasa card.

Sources from the Counter Terrorism Department revealed that the arrested terrorists were involved in delivering extortion money to Commander Salman in Afghanistan. The trio, Sulaiman, Amir, and Usman, actively participated in extortion activities, with Usman recently returning from a trip to Afghanistan, where he met with the group commander.

CTD FIR filed

CT Peshawar filed an FIR, detailing the motorcycle blast incident. The FIR notes the presence of three terrorists on the motorcycle, one found dismembered, while two severely injured individuals were transported to TH by ambulance.

CTD and BDU officers were on-site during the incident, and the terrorists were carrying 4 to 5 kg of explosives on the motorcycle, potentially targeting a specific location or instilling fear outside the residence of an influential individual.

CCTV footage of the blast

CCTV footage of the Nasir Bagh Road blast depicts three motorcycle-borne terrorists utilizing the route from Board Bazar. The terrorists paused briefly on Nasir Bagh Road before a loud explosion occurred, indicating the utilization of four to five kilograms of explosives.