Embracing Ramadan's Spirit With Giving, Joy, And Rewards At Mercato

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) As Ramadan approaches, Mercato announces a variety of initiatives and events ranging from charitable endeavors to family-friendly activities, cultural engagements and prizes, Mercato is dedicated to providing visitors with an enriching Ramadan journey. The mall will be adorned with beautiful Ramadan-inspired decor, providing a serene atmosphere for all guests to enjoy.

To embrace the spirit of giving, Mercato is partnering with Emirates Red Crescent and Dubai Islamic Affairs to launch a month-long charity donation campaign titled 'Share Your Blessings.' This initiative encourages shoppers to contribute toys, books, daily essentials, and non-perishable food to support those in need during Ramadan. Donation boxes will be conveniently located at Mercato's main entrance, allowing visitors to drop off their contributions throughout the Holy Month.

During the last two weeks of Ramadan, families can enjoy the theatrical show 'Lantern's Glow.' This captivating production not only entertains but also educates children about the significance of Ramadan in an engaging manner, providing a wonderful opportunity for them to immerse themselves in the traditions and beauty of this special time of year at Mercato.

For children, Mercato offers an exciting lineup of activities, including engaging creative workshops where they can craft Ramadan paper lanterns and decorations. Additionally, special activity boxes filled with everything they need to decorate their own Ramadan cookies will be provided. Children will also enjoy storytelling sessions and interactive roaming acts, ensuring a thoroughly entertaining experience.

Furthermore, A special pop-up night market will be hosted during Ramadan, featuring curated vendors selling traditional clothing, Ramadan-related items, artisanal crafts, and delightful treats. This market presents an opportunity for visitors to explore unique products and experience the cultural richness of the season.

What's more, Mercato will be giving away prizes worth AED 3,000 per day for the last 10 days of Ramadan, along with a trip to the Maldives for a couple as the grand prize.

Mercato invites families and friends to gather and indulge in delicious food during Iftar and Suhoor at its various eateries. With a diverse culinary offering, guests are sure to savor memorable moments of togetherness.