Enjoy Iftar With Animals This Ramadan At Emirates Park Zoo And Resort

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) DUBAI – March 11, 2024: This Ramadan, get ready for an extraordinary family escapade as Emirates Park Zoo & Resort welcomes back the much anticipated 'Eat & Feed' for its dazzling third year starting from the first day of Ramadan until the last day. It's not just an event; it's a magical journey into a world of wonders, tailor-made for families seeking a truly unforgettable adventure.

For just AED 119, unlock the doors to a world of enchantment with our exclusive package. Immerse yourself in the experience with a complimentary zoo entry, a lavish Iftar Buffet, and an exclusive chance for animal feeding. It's an ultimate fusion of adventure, gastronomy, and wildlife, curated to captivate hearts and minds.