HBMSU Welcomes Joint Command And Staff College Delegation To Discuss Bilateral Cooperation Prospects

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) UAE – March 11 , 2024 : Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) recently welcomed a delegation from the Joint Command and Staff College to jointly explore potential prospects for cooperation. The delegation was received by HBMSU's representatives, led by Prof. Nabil Baydoun, Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs. The visit aimed to explore avenues for collaboration, with a focus on innovation, excellence, and empowering youth to shape the future. Additionally, these collaborations hold the promise of enhancing academic, scientific, and research capabilities while facilitating extensive expertise exchange and bolstering the country's leadership across diverse fields.

During the visit, The Joint Command and Staff College delegation received a comprehensive briefing on Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University's initiatives to foster innovation and elevate educational standards. Key concepts, such as the 'Lifelong Learning Model,' were highlighted, demonstrating the University's dedication to providing continuous learning opportunities for all members of society. Additionally, the delegation was acquainted with the innovative the 'Smart Campus,' a unified virtual platform aimed at delivering smart services and enhancing the educational experience through innovation. The crucial role of scientific research, which stands as a cornerstone of the University's academic and strategic priorities, was underscored, emphasizing its significance in driving educational excellence and contributing to societal progress.

The delegation underlined the importance of harnessing modern technologies to enhance the educational experience, providing learners with innovative learning experiences. The delegation commended HBMSU's efforts to strengthen collaboration with government and private entities in the digital transformation within the education sector.



