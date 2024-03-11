Turkish Technic Has Reached A Milestone In Its First A330P2F Conversion

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Turkish Technic, a leading MRO company certified as Part 145 and Part 21 J&G organization, has embarked on A330P2F conversions in collaboration with Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EFW), the center of excellence for Airbus Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversions.



As the first MRO company to operate as a conversion house directly collaborating with EFW for A330P2F, Turkish Technic has recently achieved a key milestone by performing the Upper Frame Shell (UFS) cut-out and successfully locating the new UFS, which is a key step for the installation of the main deck cargo door. The first conversion is part of a series of P2F conversion projects, and it is planned to be completed by the middle of 2024.

Commenting on the milestone of the first P2F conversion, Mikail Akbulut, CEO of Turkish Technic said: 'We are happy to reach a major milestone on the first conversion as we partner with EFW to meet high level demand in the market. Passenger-to-freighter conversions require a combination of industry-leading expertise, structural skills and operational excellence. Leveraging our extensive know-how and strong collaboration with our partners and suppliers, we are fully equipped to deliver technical services and innovative solutions. We're looking forward to successfully completing the conversion and providing the best possible performance for our customers with our extensive structural and avionic modification capabilities.”