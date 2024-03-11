Al Masaood Automobiles Announces Enticing Ramadan Offers

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Customers can choose from an array of offers and deals on new and used vehicles, as well as aftersales services

Abu Dhabi, March 11, 2024: In celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region is set to offer an array of exciting discounts and savings opportunities to customers. These offers span across their new and pre-owned vehicle ranges, as well as aftersales services, ensuring there's something special for every customer.

New Cars

Customers can enjoy considerable savings during this month on purchases of new cars. Those buying new Nissan models can save up to AED 30,000. For Renault lovers, they can enjoy savings of up to AED 10,000 on the new Duster and up to AED 15,000 on the new Koleos. All Renault purchases also come with 5-year 0% bank profit rate, as well as 5 years warranty and roadside assistance. Moreover, these vehicles are also part of the Al Masaood Confidence Program which guarantees that if a customer wishes to exchange the vehicle they have purchased from Al Masaood Automobiles, they can do so within 15 days of their purchase.

This Ramadan, INFINITI is also offering discounts of up to a whopping AED 60,000 on new models and the option to select from a number of benefits including free unlimited mileage warranty, a free service contract, trade-in bonus, or free insurance.



Pre-Owned Vehicles

Al Masaood Automobiles' offers are not limited to just new cars. For those in the market for a high-quality pre-owned vehicle, the company is offering a variety of options with benefits such as full financing, complimentary tinting and registration, two free maintenance services, and an extended warranty of up to five years on Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles (CPOV).

Bachir Gemayel, Director of Sales and Marketing and Al Masaood Automobiles said,“Ramadan is always a highly anticipated purchasing period for our customers, due to the attractive offers and savings opportunities we provide. We know that this is a season for generosity of spirit, so why not extend that to our customers, too? Looking at the improving momentum in our industry, we are optimistic that Ramadan will be a successful season, as we look forward to welcoming customers to our showrooms across the capital during the holy month and providing them with a delightful buying experience.

Aftersales

As for customers of the company, there's something in store for them too. Al Masaood Automobiles is offering them the chance to win daily, weekly, and grand Eid prizes by spending AED 750 or more at the company's Nissan Service Centres.

Al Masaood Automobiles' offers during Ramadan are designed with customers' utmost satisfaction and convenience in mind. Recognizing Ramadan as a time of giving and reflection, the company aims to provide its customers with valuable purchases, comprehensive care and peace of mind.

To know more about Al Masaood Automobiles' Ramadan offers, visit Al Masaood Automobiles' showrooms across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region.



