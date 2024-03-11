TAG Heuer's Time Is A Gift Ramadan Campaign Celebrated Under The Crescent Moonlight

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Time is a gift, and the luxury Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer recognizes the deep cultural significance of Arabian heritage and traditions. In celebration of Ramadan, TAG Heuer unveils its latest campaign, drawing inspiration from the diverse phases of the moon. They not only represent the current moment but also signify the ever-flowing passage of time, expressing movement and highlighting TAG Heuer's role as the ultimate timekeeper. The setting features vibrant and powerful landscapes that echo the beauty of the region, enhancing the watches with a fresh and dynamic dimension. It's a tribute to the essence of time itself and the cultural richness of this sacred month.

In the moonlight campaign, the Carrera collection celebrates Ramadan's spirit and its own heritage, merging tradition with elegance. The TAG Heuer Carrera Date 36mm embodies the feminine sophistication of the Carrera portfolio, with its slim and ergonomic design contrasted against the Ramadan moon, shedding light on its Arabian flair. Its snail-brushed pink dial encircled by a flange set of shimmering diamonds brings together urban elegance in the stainless-steel case, in addition to its automatic movement with a 56-hour power reserve. Additionally, the Carrera collection further resonates with the latest TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph - first revealed during LVMH Watch Week 2024 - with its teal green dial contrasting against the orange landscapes of the Ramadan night. The celebrated green adds a special dimension to the brand's strong motorsport history, and additionally bridges the gap between classical timepieces and modern designs - in line with any gift across watch enthusiasts and collectors. The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph further features an open case back that proudly displays TAG Heuer's in-house movement, the Heuer 02 (TH20- 07), boasting an impressive 80-hour power reserve. The timepiece's sophistication is further presented on a luxurious black alligator leather strap, complete with a stainless-steel folding clasp. Throughout the campaign, these TAG Heuer timepieces symbolize craftsmanship, heritage, and innovation, inviting individuals to treasure meaningful moments and embrace the essence of Ramadan.