Young UAE Motorsport Drivers Reaping The Rewards Of Being Nurtured At Dubai Autodrome

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The venue's karting facility,

“Dubai Kartdrome”,

was the starting point for Keanu Al Azhari and Rashed Al Dhaheri's motorsport careers, who competed in the recent UAE F4 Championship. Al Azhari, who finished third in the championship, says the venue played a vital part in his development as he aims to continue his rise to the pinnacle of motorsport.​

Dubai, 11th March 2024: Since 2004,“Dubai Autodrome”, a subsidiary of Union Properties, has been helping produce future motorsport talent. This season was no different with some of its karting graduates delivering strong performances in top regional competitions.

UAE-born Keanu Al Azhari, who began his motorsport journey at“Dubai Kartdrome” in 2013, recently finished third in the F4 UAE Championship, eight points behind the overall champion.

Another who came through“Dubai Kartdrome” was fellow“Yas Heat Racing” driver, UAE's Rashed Al Dhaheri. The Emirati once nicknamed 'The Little Alonso', is a five-time Dubai O Plate champion, finishing fourth in the F4 UAE championship.

Matteo Quintarelli, Sebastian Murray and Zack Scoular, who also competed in the F4 UAE Championship, along with Federico Al Rifai, who is currently competing in the Saudi F4 Championship and ranked third overall in the championship, are also among the growing list to have taken their first steps at“Dubai Kartdrome”.

Al Azhari has happy memories of the venue and is grateful for the support that has helped shape him to become the driver he is today. He believes karting has been an instrumental part in his career so far.

The 16-year-old said:“I remember the first time I drove at the Kartdrome when I just turned 5 years old and I loved every second of it. Karting was always a tough competition, but thankfully I had a lot of success. I look back on fond memories, including winning the IAME UAE Championship in X30 Junior and finishing alongside my brother Adam to take a P1 and P2 for the family.”

“I also took part in several Sodi World Series endurance races alongside my father Karim and my two brothers Adam and Enzo. Racing alongside your family is one of the best memories you can have as a driver.”

He added:“I have learned almost everything I know as a driver from karting, especially the racing aspect of it. Competing in races around the UAE and at“Dubai Kartdrome” have prepared me extremely for my successes in F4. David Bright,“Dubai Kartdrome” manager, and the“Dubai Kartdrome” have become a second family to me and I always enjoy spending time at the track.”

With the likes of Al Azhari and Al Dhaheri starting their motorsport careers at”Dubai Kartdrome”, it reaffirms the venue's on-going efforts of nurturing local talent and developing them to become the best drivers on the track.

“Dubai Kartdrome” regularly works with aspiring drivers through its DAKA programme, an after-school karting programme, which combines STEM-learning, driving and practical sessions.“Dubai Autodrome” stages top regional competitions that enable the drivers to put their skills into practice.

Faisal Al Sahlawi, the General Manager of“Dubai Autodrome”, said:“At“Dubai Autodrome”, a subsidiary of Union Properties, producing future talent has always been a key focus. It is a joy to see so many young drivers benefit from their time with us, and now behind the wheel in some of the top regional and international competitions.

“Providing platforms, whether they are programmes or racing competitions, are crucial for not only their development, but also for the growth of motorsport in the UAE and region. Karting has been the starting point for many of the global elite drivers today and there's no reason why these aspiring drivers cannot progress to the top as they have the hunger and determination to succeed.”