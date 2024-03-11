Italy's Right-Wing Coalition Wins Abruzzo Presidency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, March 11 (KUNA) -- Italy's right-wing ruling coalition is relieved after its candidate won the Abruzzo presidency Monday over the opposition coalition candidate, strengthening the government after a recent defeat in Sardinia island last month.

According to the Interior Ministry, semi-final election results from Abruzzo region, east of the country, yesterday showed the re-election of right-wing coalition candidate Marco Marsilio as regional president with 53.5 percent of the votes, defeating center-left and Five Star Movement candidate Luciano D'Amico, who received 45.5 percent.

The results show Brothers of Italy, spearheaded by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, leading the right-wing with 24 percent of the votes, while coalition partners Forza Italia and Lega achieved 13.2 percent and 7.6 percent respectively.

On the other hand, the Democratic Party ranks second largest party in Abruzzo with 20 percent of the votes, while Five Star Movement dropped to 7 percent.

After a night of anticipation, Meloni expressed joy on X about the success of the newly elected president Marsilio from her party, noting that he is the first president to be re-elected for a second term in the history of the Abruzzo region.

Observers anticipate that these expected results in Abruzzo will temporarily ease tensions within the ruling majority and its parties until the upcoming European Parliament elections in June. (end)

