Jordan Joins Other Countries In Delivering 7 Airdrops Over Gaza, Says Armed Forces

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 11 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Armed Forces Monday joined forces with other countries in delivering 7 airdrops over Gaza, pushing the number of Jordanian airdrop operations to 38 and 46 joint operations since October 7.The airdrops focused on the northern Gaza Strip as part of the international efforts spearheaded by Jordan to support Palestinian Gazans in the embattled enclave.A C130 aircraft of the Royal Jordanian Air Force, three US aircraft, an Egyptian aircraft, a French aircraft and a Belgian aircraft participated in the operation.The Armed Forces said they would continue the airdrop operations to deliver humanitarian and medical aid, whether through aid planes from Marka Airport towards Al-Arish International Airport or through airdrops on the Gaza Strip or ground aid convoys.