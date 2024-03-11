Dot, Ericsson Collaborate To Skill Students For 100 5G Use Case Labs

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The Department of Telecom (DOT) and telecommunication giant Ericsson on Monday announced a collaboration to offer accredited courses on 5G for the 100 5G use case labs initiative.

DoT has set up 100 5G use case labs within 100 institutes across the country with the objective of building competencies and engagement in 5G technologies for students and startup communities.

"We are delighted to partner with Ericsson to build competencies in emerging and new technologies and prepare the students to be 5G-ready so that they can play a catalytic role to achieve the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 'Digital India'," Union Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The company said it will open its 'Ericsson Educate' platform to 10,000 students from these institutes and provide access to learning material on key technologies.

The subjects covered, as part of the programme at an introductory level, include automation, telecommunications, AI, IoT, 5G and machine learning.

"The collaboration with DoT is a significant step towards developing a 5G-ready workforce in India that can leverage the potential of 5G to support the government's 'Digital India' vision," Ericsson India MD Nitin Bansal said.

Ericsson has been in India since 1903 and is helping service providers seamlessly transition across generations of technology, from 2G to 5G now.