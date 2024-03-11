WHO Delivers Life-Saving Supplies To Hospitals In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) announced the delivery of life-saving supplies to Al Ahli Arab and Al Sahaba hospitals in northern Gaza, operating at limited capacity in light of the shortage of food, fuel, specialized staff, internal fixation devices, antibiotics, and anesthesia drugs.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that orthopedic and trauma items for 150 patients along with 13,000 liters of fuel were provided to Al Ahli Arab Hospital while 12,000 liters of fuel were delivered to Al Sahaba Hospital.

The WHO Director-General renewed calls for a ceasefire and stressed the need for sustained and safe access to health facilities to ensure the supply of urgently needed life-saving healthcare on a regular basis.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reiterated its warning of widespread hunger all over the Gaza Strip, adding that the situation in the north is tragic, as Ramadan commences at a time when aid is prevented from arriving by land despite repeated calls otherwise.

The Agency said that this situation will increase the number of deaths, stressing the urgency of ensuring humanitarian access throughout the Gaza Strip and an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to save lives.