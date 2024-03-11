Princess Of Wales Apologises Over Edited Photo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
London: Catherine, Princess of Wales, on Monday apologised over an altered official photo that saw news agencies, including AFP, pull the image from their systems.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused," Kate wrote in a statement.
