Malabar Gold & Diamonds Sets Aside QR2.3M For ESG Activities During Ramadan

Doha, Qatar: Emphasising its commitment of being a socially conscious & responsible organisation, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally has announced the community welfare activities the brand will be carrying for the month of Ramadan.

The brand has committed QR2 towards the distribution of Iftar meals amongst the needy during the Holy Month. These initiatives are planned in addition to the ESG initiatives conducted by the group throughout the year in the 13 countries of operation. The brand will associate with embassies, Authorities, NGOs, and like-minded organisations to carry out community welfare & empowerment acts throughout the Holy Month, including the distribution of Iftar meals and food provision kits to deserving families and individuals. These endeavors by Malabar Gold & Diamonds are anticipated to significantly benefit the underprivileged segments of our society.

Over 180,000 Iftar meals will be distributed as part of this year's Ramadan food distribution drive across the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore, the USA, the UK, Canada and Australia. In Qatar, Iftar meals will be distributed amongst labourers in Wakra, Wukair, Shahaniya, Jabiya, Al Khore & Markhya. The meal distribution drive will be conducted in association with Qatar Sparsham, Youth Forum, Cultural Forum, Sanskriti, ICBF & FOCUS Qatar.

“Our dedication to championing social welfare initiatives has been a central component of our operations since our inception in 1993 and has remained steadfast over the years. With Ramadan reflecting the spirit of piousness & generosity, we are reaffirming our commitment to bringing about a positive impact in the community through our food kit distribution. This noble endeavor, spanning across all 13 countries we operate in, ties into our larger objective of creating a Hunger Free World, which is one of the key tenets of Malabar Group's ESG objectives”, commented M.P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group.

“The month-long welfare activities that we carry out every year during Ramadan is spearheaded by the goodwill of our entire team. Right from identifying communities that require our assistance to participating in the distribution of Iftar meals, our team members actively volunteer for every aspect of this initiative. This further reflects the fabric of social responsibility that is dominant amongst our organization. As this initiative commences, we express our heartfelt appreciation to our esteemed customers whose patronage enables us to initiate such noble endeavors.”, commented Abdul Salam K P, Vice Chairman of Malabar Group.

“Malabar Gold & Diamonds has always been more than a jewellery retailer. The community empowerment initiatives that we have undertaken over the years are reflective of our motto of ensuring the collective growth of all our stakeholders, with society being among the most crucial. The Iftar meal distribution is carried out on a large scale by our organization every year and as always, we sincerely hope that our actions will leave a lasting impression and motivate other organizations to carry out similar activities”, commented Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.