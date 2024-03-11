QMMF President Lauds Resounding Success Of Lusail Speed Fest

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: President of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC) Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai has said the hosting of the major motorsports events is helping Qatar build rich sporting legacy as the Lusail Speed Fest concluded with resounding success yesterday.

Defending double world champion Francesco Bagnaia clinched spectacular victory in the season-opening Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar under floodlights as dazzling fireworks wrapped up exciting action at the iconic Lusail International Circuit last night.

The weekend also saw pulsating contests in the Qatar SuperStock 600 and QSSP 300 besides the Asian Talent Cup competitions.

A huge number of spectators turned out at the world class venue during the weekend with the Fan Zone and Paddock area buzzing with energy as spectators mingled with their favourite MotoGPTM stars during the Hero Walk.

The first week of the Lusail Speed Fest earlier this month saw the state-of-the-venue playing host to the inaugural Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM as Qatar made its debut in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Two additional races - the Lusail Classic Endurance Race and the Qatar Touring Car Championship – were also staged on a packed weekend of high-octane action.

Expressing his delight on the success of the Festival, Al Mannai said:“As the Lusail Speed Fest wraps up with the season-opening race of MotoGP at Lusail International Circuit today, we are truly delighted to have brought two back-to-back motorsport events to fans in Qatar and the region over the past two weekends. With the track brimming with action and celebration of skill, hosting such international events not only helps us build on Qatar's rich sporting legacy but also inspires future generations.

“The season does not stop here for us as our goal is to become one of the world's most recognizable motorsports venues. We eagerly anticipate the return of Formula 1 later this year, promising our fans and the participating teams an unforgettable experience, stronger and better than ever."

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 will take place from November 29 to December 1.