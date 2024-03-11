German Economic Delegation Visits Doha To Explore Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Within the framework of enhancing economic cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Germany and exploring investment horizons in various fields of industry and trade, the German Association for SMEs office in Doha organised an economic delegation consisting of 16 prominent company presidents and CEOs representing leading German companies specialized in various sectors such as agricultural technology, insuretech, logistics, renewable energy, manufacturing, infrastructure and artificial intelligence, the delegation was led by Gordon Pelz, Vice Chairman and Board member of the German Association of SMEs.

This visit aims to explore investment and commercial cooperation opportunities in the State of Qatar with the government and private sectors, through meetings with officials in the Qatari government and visits to major economic centres, such as the Qatar Financial Centre, the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Qatar free Zone and Invest Qatar and several other private entities.

The German Ambassador to the State of Qatar, H E Lothar Freischlader, invites the delegation to the embassy and stressed the importance of the visit in strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries and expanding the horizons of investment and trade exchange. Freischlader stated that German SMEs are predestinated to take advantage of a highly technology friendly environment in Qatar to produce modern and effective solutions in all relevant branches of business. The visit of this high ranking delegation underlined the internationally renowned capacities of German SMEs in these areas of entrepreneurship.

For his part, Golden Pelz, Vice Chairman and Board member of the German Association for SMEs, pointed out the importance of this visit in providing a platform for German businesses to gain a deep understanding of the Qatari market and the opportunities available in it.

Commenting on the visit of the German economic delegation, Jeroen Nijland, Director of Investor Relations, Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar), said:“We warmly welcome the visit of the German Association for SMEs delegation as they embark on exploring investment prospects and fostering economic collaboration in Qatar. Together, we aim to cultivate fresh pathways for German SMEs to immerse themselves in Qatar's dynamic business environment, fostering connections and empowering them to realise their business expansion aspirations within Qatar and the broader region.”

Schwippert, Managing Director of the German Association for SMEs GCC, noted the strong welcome from the Qatari government and private side. The delegation held many conversations and expressed the possibility of joint cooperation. He also expressed gratitude for the partnership and support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and invest Qatar as well as the Qatari Embassy in Berlin for their active support.