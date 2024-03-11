Al Abdulghani Motors Pays Tribute To Long-Service Employees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: With the aim of recognising and valuing the hard work and dedication of its employees, Al Abdulghani Motors, the national leading automotive company in Qatar, proudly awarded its long-service employees in a special celebration held at the Holiday In hotel on Sunday, March 3rd, 2024.

The ceremony was attended by the CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors, Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, Abdo Suwaidan, Chief Operating Officer, Asma Masoud, Acting Director of Human Resources, and a group of employees and managers.

During this momentous occasion, Abdo Suwaidan took the stage and delivered a heartfelt speech, expressing the company's profound pride and gratitude towards all those who have contributed to its remarkable success and progress throughout the years. He emphasised the pivotal role played by each individual in collectively building this shared success.

The event featured a heartfelt tribute to all those who have dedicated five, ten, fifteen, and twenty years of service to the company, as well as a special recognition of managers who have served for extended periods.

The remarkable efforts and outstanding contributions of each employee during their tenure were prominently acknowledged.

As a token of appreciation and gratitude for their unwavering dedication and commitment, certificates of appreciation and special gifts were presented to all the honourees.

Commenting on the event, Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors, said:“Al Abdulghani Motors, as always, arranges this celebration to show appreciation and gratitude to our employees for their unwavering dedication and effort during their years of service."

"Their extended tenure not only signifies stability and professional achievement but also serves as a testament to their genuine passion and commitment towards their work and the entire company, which functions as a unified family. Their unwavering commitment and sincerity have significantly contributed to the success and prosperity of Al Abdulghani Motors, with each individual playing an unforgettable role in our pursuit of excellence.”

Al Abdulghani Motors is dedicated to recognising and rewarding the efforts of its employees, as they are the driving force behind the company's achievements. By acknowledging and appreciating their long-service employee, the company promotes a culture of excellence, continuous improvement, and inspiration to reach new heights.