UDST Celebrates Diversity At Festival Of Cultures

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) hosted its annual Festival of Cultures event, a vibrant celebration of the University's diversity. During the two-day event, the campus courtyard was transformed into a bustling exhibition of art, dance, music, and cuisine, showcasing the cultural heritage of UDST's 85 different student nationalities.

Organised by Student Engagement, a division of Student Affairs, the festival saw the presence of the Chairman and Board Members of UDST, Dr. Salem AlNaemi, President of UDST and distinguished guests, including ambassadors of Pakistan, Palestine, Philippines, Turkiye, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Yemen and representatives from the Embassy of Ukraine and Malaysia, and UDST's students, faculty, staff, and their families.

Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sada, Chairman of UDST's Board of Trustees and UDST President Dr. Salem Al Naemi with other offiicals and students during the festival.

The event attracted close to 15,000 visitors who joined to celebrate the multicultural mosaic of the UDST community. Over 500 student participants from 24 countries showcased their cultures, including Qatar, Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Lebanon, Malaysia, Morocco, Nepal, Pakistan, Palestine, Philippines, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, Tunisia, Turkiye, Ukraine and Yemen. Students decorated their booths representing their country's unique values and traditions, wearing their national dress as well as providing cuisines from their homelands.

Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST, commented:“Inclusivity stands at the core of our values. At UDST, the journey is all about learning, interacting, engaging, and growing. This cultural exchange endeavors to broaden the horizons of our students, staff, and their families, illuminating the richness of diversity and the critical importance of embracing and respecting our differences. Such diversity encapsulates the very essence of humanity's unique beauty. We are immensely proud of the exceptional effort our students have put forth, competing in friendly rivalry for the best booth and performance categories, an endeavor that has brought out the best in every team. It fills us with great joy and pride to have been visited by all ambassadors and guests. We are hopeful that with each passing year, we will expand this festival from UDST to the broader nation.”

The Festival of Cultures attendees were encouraged to immerse themselves in the experience, donning traditional attire and enjoying a range of artistic and cultural activities. UDST announced an exciting addition this year by providing one complimentary return ticket each evening, courtesy of Qatar Airways, valid for travel to any of their global destinations.

The event concluded with the announcement of many awards, including Best Booth, Most Engaging Booth, Best Performance, Always on Time, Most Dedicated Country, and more celebrating the efforts and creativity of participants and showcasing the exceptional talent and cultural pride present within the UDST community.