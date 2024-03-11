German Foreign Minister denounces Pope Francis's remarks around Ukraine

(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has expressed criticism regarding Pope Francis's remarks concerning the Ukraine war. Baerbock specifically addressed the Pope's call for Kyiv to engage in negotiations with the Kremlin, highlighting her disagreement with this stance.



“I really don’t understand this,” Baerbock reported to a public broadcaster, when questioned around Pope Francis's latest interview, in which he was cited as saying: “Ukraine should have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate.”



Baerbock reflected on her visits to Ukrainian cities and her interactions with victims of the war, emphasizing the importance of firsthand experience to comprehend the realities of the conflict in Ukraine. She suggested that individuals should prioritize visiting the frontlines to gain a deeper understanding of the situation unfolding in Ukraine.



“You understand what’s happening there when you see a bombed kindergarten, when you talk to women, when you talk to children whose friends were kidnapped in eastern Ukraine,” Baerbock declared, Baerbock further emphasized that despite the efforts made by international organizations, a significant number of abducted children have yet to be reunited with their families.



“Then I ask myself, where is the Pope? The Pope must know about these things,” the minister stated, and advocated for Western nations to exhibit greater determination and solidarity with Ukraine to compel Russia to withdraw its troops and bring an end to the ongoing conflict.



"If we don't show strength now, then there will be no peace," Baerbock noted.



The Vatican's spokesman later clarified Pope Francis's comments, stating that his remarks were aimed at urging a cease-fire and initiating negotiations, rather than advocating for surrender.

