Thousands of Muslims in New York mark beginning of Ramadan

(MENAFN) On Sunday evening, thousands of Muslims in New York marked the beginning of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan with a warm welcome. They congregated in the iconic Times Square to participate in the first Tarawih, a special evening prayer observed throughout the holy month. As they commenced their prayers, they extended their thoughts and prayers to Gaza, a region enduring Israeli attacks for more than five months.



Simultaneously, another group gathered at the American Religious Center, located just half an hour away from the capital, Washington. The mosque's outer courtyard and garden were filled with worshippers during the Tarawih prayers. Following the prayers, special supplications were offered for Muslims worldwide, particularly for those residing in Gaza, who have endured relentless Israeli bombardment since October 7, 2023.



The situation in Gaza has been dire, with nearly 31,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, losing their lives, and over 72,500 others sustaining injuries amidst widespread destruction and shortages of essential supplies. The prolonged Israeli offensive has resulted in 85% of Gaza's population being internally displaced, compounded by a severe blockade restricting access to food, clean water, and medicine. Moreover, approximately 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or demolished, as reported by the UN.



The gravity of the situation has led to accusations of genocide against Israel, prompting international scrutiny, including at the International Court of Justice. In a significant development, an interim ruling issued in January urged Tel Aviv to cease genocidal actions and ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need for a resolution to the ongoing crisis.

