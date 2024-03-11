Commodity markets experience significant upswings

(MENAFN) Last week, commodity markets experienced significant upswings, propelled by growing expectations that the Federal Reserve would implement interest rate cuts in the first half of the year, coupled with encouraging macroeconomic indicators from China indicating heightened demand.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's recent statement, indicating that the central bank is approaching the level of confidence required to consider easing monetary policy, exerted considerable influence on commodity prices. This sentiment resonated strongly within the market and contributed to the bullish trend observed in commodity markets.



Simultaneously, the release of nonfarm payroll employment data in the United States revealed a robust increase of 275,000 jobs in February. However, the unemployment rate in the country climbed from 3.7 percent to a two-year high of 3.9 percent. Additionally, the average hourly earnings recorded its most sluggish increase since February 2022, rising by only 0.1 percent. These figures suggested a mixed picture of the labor market, with the rise in unemployment and the deceleration in earnings potentially bolstering the case for the Federal Reserve to initiate interest rate cuts in the first half of the year, as suggested by analysts.



In parallel, China's foreign trade data showcased an uptick in demand within commodity markets, as the country's exports surged by 7.1 percent and imports by 3.5 percent year-on-year, surpassing expectations. This positive data from China further fueled optimism within commodity markets, underlining the resilience of global demand despite prevailing economic uncertainties.



The confluence of factors including evolving Fed policy expectations, mixed labor market indicators in the US, and robust demand indicators from China collectively contributed to the notable price surges witnessed across commodity markets last week. These developments underscore the intricate interplay between macroeconomic dynamics and market sentiment in shaping commodity price trends on a global scale.

MENAFN11032024000045015839ID1107961605