Bitcoin reaches fresh record high of USD71K

(MENAFN) On Monday, Bitcoin surged to a fresh all-time high, reaching a price level of USD71,500, marking a 2.7 percent increase compared to the previous day's figures. Following last week's closing price of approximately USD69,000, the leading cryptocurrency surpassed the USD71,000 mark, currently standing at around USD71,550 as of 11:30 a.m. (GMT0830). Bitcoin's ongoing upward trajectory since mid-January has been closely linked to the US Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to greenlight spot Bitcoin ETFs (exchange-traded funds), a move that has broadened investor accessibility to Bitcoin trading without the necessity of owning the digital asset outright.



The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs has significantly broadened the investment landscape for Bitcoin, enabling investors to engage in Bitcoin trading without direct ownership. This regulatory development has fueled increased interest and participation in Bitcoin markets, contributing to the cryptocurrency's sustained upward momentum.



According to data from coinmarketcap, Bitcoin's market capitalization has now surged to USD1.4 trillion, underscoring its dominant position within the cryptocurrency market. Additionally, the 24-hour transaction volume for Bitcoin stands at an impressive USD47 billion as of GMT0830, highlighting the robust trading activity surrounding the digital currency.



The latest surge in Bitcoin's price and trading volumes underscores the growing prominence and acceptance of cryptocurrencies within the global financial landscape. As Bitcoin continues to reach new milestones and attract heightened investor interest, its role as a key player in the digital asset ecosystem becomes increasingly pronounced, signaling a transformative shift in the traditional financial paradigm.

MENAFN11032024000045015839ID1107961604