Oil rates fall amid apprehensions regarding demand outlook in China

(MENAFN) On Monday, oil rates experienced a decline amid apprehensions regarding the demand outlook in China, the largest importer of crude globally, following the release of recent data.



The international benchmark Brent crude was observed trading at USD81.97 per barrel at 10:28 a.m. local time (0728GMT), marking a 0.13 percent decrease from the previous trading session's closing price of USD82.08 per barrel.



Similarly, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was recorded at USD77.81 per barrel at the same time, reflecting a 0.26 percent decline from the previous session's closing price of USD78.01 per barrel.



The downward trend at the beginning of the week was attributed to bearish Chinese data indicating softer demand in the world's largest crude importer and the second-largest oil consumer globally.



Recent data revealed that Chinese consumer inflation experienced a slight increase in February, driven by heightened spending during the Lunar New Year holiday. However, producer price inflation contracted more than anticipated during the same period.



Although crude oil imports in China surged by 5.1 percent in the first two months of the year compared to the previous year, they fell short of expectations set by preceding months.



China has set an economic growth target of around 5 percent for 2024, which, if realized, could potentially elevate fuel consumption. Nevertheless, experts caution that achieving this target may prove more challenging than in 2023.



Furthermore, mixed signals from macroeconomic data released in the US, the world's largest oil consumer and producer, also contributed to the downward pressure on oil prices.



Last week's data indicated that US job growth accelerated in February, albeit accompanied by an increase in the unemployment rate to a two-year high. These factors collectively influenced the sentiment surrounding oil prices at the start of the week.

