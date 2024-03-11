Iran’s annual foreign investment surpasses USD4B

(MENAFN) The head of the Organization of Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI), Ali Fekri, has disclosed that the value of foreign investment in Iran has surpassed USD4.0 billion. Each year of President Ebrahim Raisi's administration, which commenced in August 2021, has seen an influx of over USD4.0 billion in foreign investment, as reported by Tasnim News Agency.



Fekri highlighted Iran's accession to several major international and regional organizations, emphasizing a revitalization of relations with international banks and regional bodies such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS group of emerging economies under the current administration. Despite facing sanctions, Iran's economic ties with most countries are progressing positively.



Previously, the organization announced the approval of USD1.2 billion worth of investment projects across various economic sectors during Iran's Foreign Investment Board's latest session.



In December 2023, the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade disclosed that it had approved 73 foreign investment projects valued at approximately USD382.4 million in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22, 2023). The majority of these projects (93.8 percent) belonged to the industry sector, followed by the mining sector (2.2 percent), with trade-related projects accounting for four percent of the total figure.



Approved foreign investment encompasses various forms, including investment to initiate new projects, acquisition of shares in existing companies, and foreign investment through contractual arrangements. This trend underscores Iran's attractiveness to foreign investors across diverse economic sectors despite prevailing challenges.

