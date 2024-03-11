Trade between Iran, US increases by 240 percent in January

(MENAFN) In its most recent report, the U.S. Bureau of Statistics highlighted a remarkable 240 percent increase in trade exchanges between Iran and the United States during January 2024. In 2023, trade between the two nations amounted to USD3.1 million, but by January 2024, this figure surged to USD10.6 million, marking a substantial threefold rise.



During January 2024, the United States exported goods worth over USD7.2 million to Iran, indicating a significant 130 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year. The report noted that in January 2023, the U.S. had exported products valued at USD3.1 million to Iran.



Conversely, the United States imported products worth USD3.4 million from Iran in January 2024, demonstrating a notable 100 percent rise compared to the corresponding period last year.



In the context of U.S. exports, Iran ranked 148th among the target markets in January 2024, according to the report's findings. These statistics reflect a dynamic shift in trade dynamics between the two nations, suggesting evolving economic relations amidst broader geopolitical considerations.

MENAFN11032024000045015839ID1107961571