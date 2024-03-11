Jewish Extremists Storm Al Aqsa Mosque On 1St Day Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, March 11 (Petra) -- Dozens of hardline Jewish settlers stormed into the Al Aqsa Mosque, Haram Al Sharif, compound in the occupied city of Jerusalem on Monday, the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan.The Islamic Waqf (endowments) Department said in a statement that the extremists broke into the compound, one of Islam's holiest shrines, from Bab Al Magharebah Gate under the heavy escort of Israeli police, and performed prayers in a provocation against Muslim worshipers and the mosque guards.The occupation authorities have tightened entry to the mosque and the Old City of Jerusalem as they deployed thousands of police in and around the compound.