PM: Amendments To QAIA Agreement Impeccable, Serve State's Interest

Amman, Mar. 11 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, during a parliamentary session held Monday, reiterated the government's confidence in the integrity and transparency of an agreement with the Airport International Group, the operator of the Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA).Regarding a proposed amendment to the agreement concerning the rehabilitation and operation of the QAIA, Khasawneh stated that any amendments were made in accordance with constitutional procedures and aimed at enhancing public interests.He highlighted the financial settlement included in the extension agreement, emphasizing its significance in safeguarding the state's financial interests and relieving the government of potential legal liabilities.Khasawneh emphasized that the proposed amendments shield the government from any future financial obligations related to the airport project, mitigating risks posed by the company's financial challenges incurred on the company during the COVID-19 pandemic.Khasawneh underscored the government's commitment to uphold its duties and ensure the smooth functioning of the state, urging lawmakers to prioritize public interests.He concluded by reaffirming the government's conviction in the proposed amendments and expressing confidence in the Lower House of Parliament's decision-making process regarding the agreement.Responding to calls from some Lower House members to delay discussions on certain laws, Khasawneh underlined the constitutional regulations governing the duration of government and parliamentary terms, emphasizing the importance of addressing legislative matters promptly to serve the people's needs.