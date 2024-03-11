Micro Balance Health Products Unveils Breakthrough Mold Solution Spray

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Atlanta, GA: Micro Balance Health Products, a leading provider of innovative solutions for non-toxic mold remediation, indoor air quality, and healing the body from mold exposure is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, EC3 Mold Solution Spray. This groundbreaking botanical formula offers a powerful and effective solution for addressing mold spores and mycotoxins in residential and commercial environments.



Mold growth poses significant health risks and can compromise indoor air quality, leading to respiratory problems and many other health issues. Recognizing the importance of addressing this concern, Micro Balance Health Products has developed a cutting-edge solution that combines efficacy with ease of use.



EC3 Mold Solution Spray is formulated using advanced technology and ingredients that have been carefully selected and safely used for centuries for their mold-fighting properties. It effectively treats indoor environments for mold and mycotoxins, while also preventing their recurrence when used as directed. While not a replacement for traditional mold remediation, EC3 Mold Solution Spray offers a convenient and affordable alternative for homeowners and property managers who want to treat mold and bacterial contamination, maintain healthy indoor mold levels, and prevent the general build-up of mold in oneï¿1⁄2s home, office, or car.



EC3 Mold Solution Spray provides customers with a safe, effective, and easy-to-use solution for addressing mold issues in their homes and workplaces.



Micro Balance Health Products is committed to ensuring the safety and effectiveness of its products. The EC3 Mold Solution Spray is non-toxic, non-corrosive, and environmentally friendly, making it suitable for use in a variety of settings. Additionally, it is free from harsh chemicals and fragrances, making it safe for use around individuals with sensitivities and allergies.



The launch of EC3 Mold Solution Spray reaffirms Micro Balance Health Products' dedication to providing innovative solutions for improving indoor air quality and promoting healthier living environments. With this product, the company continues to lead the way in addressing the challenges of mold and mildew growth, helping customers create safer and more comfortable spaces for their families, employees, and tenants.



Key features of Micro Balance Health Productsï¿1⁄2 EC3 Mold Solution Spray include:



? Safe for all materials and is designed to treat mold and bacterial contamination on all hard and soft surfaces, including floors, walls, furnishings, clothing, footwear, car interiors, and more

? Non-toxic and safe to use in households where children or pets are present

? A vital part of the Environmental Treatment Protocol developed by Micro Balance Health Products founder, Dr. Don Dennis, MD FACS, for individuals suffering from chronic sinusitis and other mold-related diseases

? 3rd-party lab-tested and proven effective for use to lower mold spore and mycotoxin levels

? Made entirely of natural ingredients and powered by citrus seed extracts

? Unscented and naturally deodorizing

? Safe to use on surfaces used for food preparation



EC3 Mold Solution Spray is now available for purchase on the Micro Balance Health Products website ( For more information about this product, as well as other products offered by Micro Balance Health Products, please visit their homepage ( Interested parties may also contact their Customer Service department directly at ....



About Micro Balance Health Products:

Micro Balance Health Products is a leading provider of innovative solutions for non-toxic mold remediation, indoor air quality, and healing the body from mold exposure. With a focus on safety, effectiveness, and whole-body health, the company offers a range of products designed to address common indoor air quality issues, including mold, mildew, allergens, and odors, and the health issues that often occur once a person has been exposed to elevated levels of indoor mold. By combining advanced technology with carefully selected natural botanical and homeopathic ingredients, Micro Balance Health Products provides customers with safe and reliable solutions for creating healthier living and working environments and bodies.

Company :-Micro Balance Health Products

User :- Catherine Fruechtenicht

Email :...

Phone :-888-404-8958

Url :-