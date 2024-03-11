BJP’S Ally In Assam - AGP Announces Its Candidates For Two LS Seats

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, March 11 (IANS) BJP's ally in Assam, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Monday announced their candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The party has nominated Zabed Islam for the Dhubri constituency and Phani Bhusan Choudhury for the Barpeta constituency.

The BJP will contest 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state while AGP will contest on two seats and the United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) will contest on one seat.

The BJP has declared their candidates for each of the 11 seats while the UPPL is yet to announce its candidates.

Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya said,“We have decided on the candidature following a meeting of the party leadership. We are certain that we will win both the seats.”

As the state's longest-serving MLA, Phani Bhusan Choudhury, a former minister, represents Bongaigaon in the Assembly.

Choudhury told reporters,“I will contest the elections and I have accepted the party's decision. However, I shall carry on helping my Bongaigaon people.”

Congress won the Barpeta seat in the previous Lok Sabha election. Meanwhile, Badruddin Ajmal has been representing the Dhubri constituency since 2009.