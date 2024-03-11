Women’S Activewear Market Share, Trends Analysis, Sales, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Women's Activewear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the women's activewear market share . The global market size reached US$ 192 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 311 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.45% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Women's Activewear Industry:

Health and Wellness Trend:

As more women are prioritizing their health and fitness, there is a rise in their participation in physical activities like yoga, running, cycling, and gym workouts. This participation in active lifestyles is catalyzing the demand for suitable activewear. In addition, the health and wellness trend encompasses a variety of activities, ranging from high-intensity workouts to mindful practices like yoga and Pilates. This diversity requires a wide range of activewear products, catering to different types of exercises and comfort levels.

Fashion and Comfort Fusion:

The blend of fashion and comfort is leading to the creation of activewear that is suitable for a variety of settings, ranging from the gym to casual social gatherings. This versatility appeals to consumers who seek value in purchases that serve multiple purposes. Moreover, people are becoming more style-conscious and prefer activewear that reflects their personal style and fashion preferences. This demand is encouraging brands to offer a wider range of designs, colors, and prints in activewear.

Technological Advancements:

Innovations in fabric technology are leading to the development of advanced materials that enhance athletic performance. Features like moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and breathable fabrics help in regulating body temperature and keeping the wearer dry and comfortable during workouts. Advancements are also enabling the production of eco-friendly activewear using sustainable materials and processes. This not only appeals to environment conscious consumers but also aligns with global efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of the fashion industry.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global

Women's Activewear Industry:



2XU

Adidas AG

ASICS Corporation

Columbia Sportswear Company

F21 IPCo LLC.

Hanesbrands Inc

Jockey

Lululemon Athletica

Marmot Mountain LLC

Nike Inc.

Nordstrom Inc

PUMA SE

Ralph Lauren Media LLC

Spanx LLC. (Blackstone Group) Under Armour Inc.

Women's Activewear Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Top

Bottom

Sweatpants

Shorts

Skirts and Skorts

Yoga Pants and Leggings

Outerwear

Jackets

Hoodies and Sweatshirts

Innerwear and Swimwear Others

Bottoms represent the largest segment as bottoms, such as leggings and shorts, are the most versatile and widely used items in women's activewear.

By Fabric:



Polyester

Nylon

Neoprene

Polypropylene

Spandex

Cotton Others

Polyester accounts for the majority of the market share due to its durability, moisture-wicking properties, and ability to retain shape.

By Distribution Channel:



Online Offline

Offline exhibits a clear dominance in the market owing to consumer preferences for trying on activewear for fit and comfort before purchasing.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America leads in the women's activewear market on account of the high participation rates in sports and fitness activities, coupled with a strong presence of leading activewear brands in this region.

Global Women's Activewear Market Trends:

Consumers are favoring eco-friendly and sustainable activewear, leading to a rise in products made from organic, recycled, or sustainable materials. Innovations in fabric technology, such as moisture-wicking, quick-dry, and stretchable materials, are enhancing the functionality and comfort of activewear.

Brands are focusing on inclusive sizing and promoting body positivity, catering to a wider range of body types and encouraging self-acceptance.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

