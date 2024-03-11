Fintech Market Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Fintech Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032′′ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global fintech market share . The global market size reached US$ 187.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 764.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Fintech Industry:

Increasing Consumer Demand:

People are increasingly looking for digital and hassle-free financial services. Fintech firms offer user-friendly apps and platforms for activities, such as online payments, budgeting, investing, and peer-to-peer lending, aligning with preferences of people for convenience and accessibility. Fintech companies use advanced data analytics to offer tailored financial services in the country. This personalization resonates with individuals who appreciate solutions that cater to their individual financial goals and circumstances. Fintech solutions often provide cost-effective alternatives to traditional banking services. People are attracted to lower fees, competitive interest rates, and transparent pricing models offered by many fintech providers.

Enhanced Tech Infrastructure:

The enhanced tech infrastructure allows people to have access to high-speed internet. This widespread connectivity ensures that fintech services can reach a broad audience, enabling seamless online interactions between consumers and financial platforms. The proliferation of smartphones and the availability of 4G and 5G networks are creating a mobile-friendly environment. Fintech companies leverage this trend by developing mobile apps and platforms, catering to people who prefer conducting financial transactions on their mobile devices.

Cybersecurity Awareness:

Rising awareness about cybersecurity instills trust and confidence among consumers and businesses when using fintech services. People are more conscious about the importance of data protection, and fintech companies are responding by implementing robust security measures. This includes encryption, secure authentication methods, and data encryption technologies to safeguard sensitive information. Cybersecurity awareness is leading to the introduction of stringent regulations in the fintech sector. Fintech companies are required to comply with cybersecurity standards and regulations, further enhancing the security of financial transactions and data.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Fintech Industry:



Adyen N.V.

Afterpay Limited (Block Inc.)

Avant LLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

Google Payment Corp.

International Business Machines Corporation

Klarna Bank AB

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Paypal Holdings, Inc.

Robinhood Markets Inc.

SoFi Technologies Inc Tata Consultancy Services

Fintech Market Report Segmentation:

By Deployment Mode:



On-premises Cloud-based

On-premises represented the largest segment as some financial institutions and businesses prefer to maintain control over their data and infrastructure, especially for sensitive financial transactions.

By Technology:



Application Programming Interface

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain

Robotic Process Automation

Data Analytics Others

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into application programming interface, artificial intelligence, blockchain, robotic process automation, data analytics, and others.

By Application:



Payment and Fund Transfer

Loans

Insurance and Personal Finance

Wealth Management Others

Payments and fund transfer exhibit a clear dominance in the market on account of the growing consumer demand for convenient and efficient payment solutions.

By End User:



Banking

Insurance

Securities Others

Banking holds the largest market share as traditional banks increasingly collaborate with fintech companies to offer digital services.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the fintech market due to the growing number of fintech startups and financial institutions.

Global Fintech Market Trends:

Governing agencies of several countries are implementing open banking regulations, which allow people to share their financial data securely with third-party fintech providers. The adoption of digital payment solutions and mobile wallets is rising due to increasing consumer demand for convenient and contactless payment methods. Robo-advisors and wealthtech platforms are gaining traction, offering automated investment advice and portfolio management services. This trend aligns with consumers seeking simplified and cost-effective investment options.

Moreover, interest in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology is growing, with fintech companies exploring applications beyond traditional finance, such as supply chain management and digital identity verification.

