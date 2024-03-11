Russians Conduct Searches In Occupied Novooleksiivka In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Novooleksiivka on the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region, Russian invaders are conducting searches among the civilian population.

This was reported on Telegram by activists of the Yellow Ribbon movement, Ukrinform reported.

"In Novooleksiivka, on the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region, the occupiers are conducting searches," the message says.

It is noted that the searches are carried out to increase pressure on residents ahead of the fake elections.

As reported, on the eve of the pseudo-elections in the left-bank part of the Kherson region, the occupiers put maximum pressure on the population.