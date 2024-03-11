Zaporizhzhia Direction: Russian Troops Drop Grenades With Poisonous Substance 60 Times In Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian occupants launched about 60 grenades with a suffocating and tear gas agent at the positions of the Defense Forces over the past week.

Dmytro Lykhovii, the head of the public relations department of the Tavria military unit, said this on the air of the national telethon 'United News', a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"As for the Zaporizhzhia direction and this particular area, I can say that there is information that is worrying - the Russians are increasingly using ammunition with a poisonous substance. Over the previous week, from Monday to Sunday, about 60 grenades with a suffocating and tear gas agent were recorded, mostly chloropicrin or something similar. On Sunday alone, there were nine such drops," informed Lykhovii.

According to him, "This is evidence that when the enemy cannot achieve its objectives in the usual way, with conventional artillery, drones, they resort to the weapons of the 'last resort' - chemical, poisonous substances when they want to smoke our military out of the trenches in this way." Lykhovii added that Ukrainian soldiers have to use personal protective equipment and, of course, fight Russian drones involved in these dumps.

As reported, Ukraine's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Oleksandr Karasevych, in a speech at the 105th session of the OPCW Executive Council, said that since the beginning of the year, Russia has used chemical weapons against the Ukrainian military 346 times.