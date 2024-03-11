Man Injured On Russian Mine In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Near the village of Andriivka, Kherson region, a 24-year-old man exploded on a Russian mine in a field and was seriously injured.
The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"In the Kherson region, a man exploded on a Russian mine. The incident occurred near the village of Andriivka, Kalynivka community. A 24-year-old man came across a mine in the field," the statement said.
It is noted that the man was seriously injured, namely: an explosive injury, traumatic amputation of an arm and leg, and injuries to the neck and torso.
Doctors are fighting for the victim's life.
As reported earlier, two men exploded on a mine near the village of Velyki Prokhody, Kharkiv region.
