Man Injured On Russian Mine In Kherson Region

The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"In the Kherson region, a man exploded on a Russian mine. The incident occurred near the village of Andriivka, Kalynivka community. A 24-year-old man came across a mine in the field," the statement said.

It is noted that the man was seriously injured, namely: an explosive injury, traumatic amputation of an arm and leg, and injuries to the neck and torso.

Doctors are fighting for the victim's life.

